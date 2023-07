Lowe went 3-for-5 with one double, a solo homer, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 15-4 win over the Mariners.

Lowe continues his breakout year, posting career-highs across the board. Although this was the outfielder's only homer in the month of June, he's on a six-game hit streak, with two of those being three-hit games. The 25-year-old only appears to be scratching the surface of his potential.