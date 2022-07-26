site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Josh Lowe: Not starting Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
Lowe is on the bench for Tuesday's game against the Orioles, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Lowe has hit .232 with seven doubles in 69 at-bats this month. Roman Quinn will start in center field Tuesday.
