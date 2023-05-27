site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Josh Lowe: On bench versus southpaw
RotoWire Staff
Lowe will sit Saturday against the Dodgers, Kristie Ackert of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
With left-hander Clayton Kershaw on the mound for the Dodgers on Saturday, Lowe will take a seat. Manuel Margot will draw the start in right field and bat seventh versus Los Angeles.
