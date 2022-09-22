Lowe is hitting .310/.399/.538 with 12 homers, 21 steals and a 32.5 percent strikeout rate through 74 games with Triple-A Durham.
He's been drawing a good amount of walks (12.9 percent), but Lowe continues to strike out at a horrendous pace. The last couple weeks are particularly illustrative of Lowe's ways, as he's hit .367 with a 1.078 OPS and eight steals over 13 games (49 plate appearances), and yet he's struck out 23 times in that span (a 39.7 percent clip). As impressive as Lowe's production has been in Triple-A over the last two seasons, his swing-and-miss tendencies continue to damage his potential of developing into an everyday major-league outfielder. The 20-20 upside is tantalizing, but we've seen other players with similar profiles fail to realize it before.