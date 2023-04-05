Lowe is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Lowe has started in just three of the Rays' first six games, but each of those starts have come against right-handed pitchers, while each of his absences have come versus lefties. It's not yet clear whether Lowe is truly viewed as a strong-side platoon player, but his usage thus far has been encouraging. He's helped his case for continuing to see regular playing time versus righties by getting off to a 6-for-14 start to the season while collecting four extra-base hits (one home run, three doubles).