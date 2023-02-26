Lowe went 1-for-2 with a double in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins.
Lowe started in left field and led off the team's first spring training game, and he began the contest with a double that went 101.4 mph off the bat. Prior to the game, Rays manager Kevin Cash noted that Lowe will get a lot of at-bats during spring training as the team seeks to evaluate his adjustment to big-league pitching, per Dawn Klemish of MLB.com. Lowe was a touted prospect entering the 2022 campaign, though he struck out at a 33.3 percent clip across 198 plate appearances with the Rays last season.