Lowe went 3-for-4 with a three-run homer, an additional RBI and one steal in Sunday's loss to the Brewers.

Lowe was the lone source of offense for the Rays on Sunday, driving in all four of the team's runs. The outfielder turned a hanging slider from Freddy Peralta into a three-run home run in the fourth inning, scoring Randy Arozarena and Harold Ramirez, then scored Arozarena again in the eighth on a single. With 11 home runs and nine stolen bases through 38 games, Lowe is joined by Ronald Acuna as the only two players with at least eight homers and eight steals in MLB, displaying his incredibly unique skillset for category formats.