Lowe went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a stolen base Friday against the Dodgers.

Lowe did his damage in the first inning, singling in a run before also swiping second base. After hitting his 10th home run of the season May 18, Lowe also reached double-digit steals Friday. Lowe has backed his breakout season with impressive skills, most notably cutting his strikeout rate 11 percentage points from 2022.