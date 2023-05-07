Lowe is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports.

While he's upholding a robust .989 OPS on the season while also contributing on the basepaths (five steals in six attempts), the lefty-hitting Lowe should play against right-handers more often than not, though he'll occasionally be the odd man out of the lineup due to the Rays' logjam in the outfield and at designated hitter. He'll find himself on the bench Sunday while the Rays deploy Harold Ramirez at DH and roll out an outfield of Randy Arozarena, Jose Siri and Manuel Margot from left to right against Yankees ace Gerrit Cole.