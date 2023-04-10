Lowe is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

For the first time all season, the lefty-hitting Lowe will take a seat versus a right-handed starting pitcher (Nick Pivetta). While Jose Siri (hamstring) is on the 10-day injured list and the rest of Tampa Bay's regulars are available, Lowe looks like he'll have to battle the likes of Harold Ramirez and Luke Raley for one spot in the lineup against righties. Ramirez will serve as Tampa Bay's designated hitter Monday, while Raley gets the nod in right field.