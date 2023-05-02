Lowe is absent from the Rays' lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Pirates, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The left-handed hitting Lowe has now been on the bench for three of the last six games, despite the Rays facing right-handed pitchers throughout that span. The sporadic participation notably coincides with Jose Siri's return from the injured list. Lowe is batting a robust .342/.398/.632 with five homers and five steals, but he's falling short filling an everyday role. He's yet to start a game against a lefty.