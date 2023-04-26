site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Josh Lowe: Sitting versus righty
Lowe is not in the Rays' lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Astros.
The Astros are starting right-hander Hunter Brown, but Brown has pronounced reverse splits in holding lefties to a .447 OPS and righties to a .771 OPS. Manuel Margot is in right field.
