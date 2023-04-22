Lowe went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI, a run scored and a stolen base Friday against the White Sox.

Lowe got the Rays off to a hot start with a two-RBI double in the opening frame. The knock also extended his hitting streak to six games, during which he's hit .409 with two homers, nine RBI and six runs scored. Lowe has also been active on the basepaths, as his stolen base in the fifth inning was his fourth of the season. He appears to be in the midst of a breakout, as he currently has a 228 wRC+ and .492 wOBA with a 16.4 percent strikeout rate across his first 55 plate appearances of the campaign.