Lowe went 2-for-4 with one homer and two runs scored in Saturday's win over the White Sox.

Lowe was a major part of the Rays' 10-run seventh inning as he singled and homered. The 25-year-old has a hit in 10 of his last 11 games. Lowe is producing an excellent fantasy season, as he has five home runs, four stolen bases, and 18 RBI in 20 games.