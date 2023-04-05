Lowe went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 10-6 win over the Nationals.
Getting the start at DH and hitting sixth, Lowe's ninth-inning homer off Nats closer Kyle Finnegan put the Rays in the lead for good, although they tacked on three more runs in the frame before they were done. The blast was Lowe's first of the season but he's looked good at the plate in the early going, batting .429 (6-for-14) with three doubles through four games. The 25-year-old disappointed last year in his first full look at big-league pitching, but he could prove to be a classic post-hype sleeper in 2023.