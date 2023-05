Lowe went 1-for-4 with one steal in Tuesday's loss against the Cubs.

Lowe has been one of MLB's most versatile bats, joining Ronald Acuna as the only other player hitting at least .300 with double-digit homers and steals. He has been a massive threat on the basepaths as of late, stealing seven bases in his last 12 games. Over that span, Lowe has also been hitting .311 with two long balls, nine RBI and five runs scored.