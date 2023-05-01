Lowe went 0-for-3 with two walks, a stolen base and two runs scored in Sunday's 12-9 loss to the White Sox.

Lowe managed to go hitless for just the second time over his last 12 games but still found ways to make an impact after walking to lead off the eighth and ninth innings and coming around to score on both occasions. The 25-year-old failed to deliver to the hype around him a season ago, but seems to have figured things out in the early going, slashing .342/.398/.632 with five homers, 18 RBI, 17 runs, five steals and a 7:17 BB:K over 83 plate appearances.