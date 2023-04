Lowe went 2-for-5 with one double, three RBI, one run scored and one steal in Sunday's victory over the Blue Jays.

Lowe extended Tampa Bay's lead to 3-0 with a two-run single in the first and made it 4-1 with an RBI double in the fifth. He also notched his second steal over his past three appearances after not recording one in either of his first 11 games, despite being on base 19 times during that stretch.