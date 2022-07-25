Kiermaier will undergo hip labrum surgery that will force him to miss the remainder of the season, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kiermaier was placed on the injured list July 10 and was transferred to the 60-day IL less than a week later. He wasn't eligible to return until at least mid-September but will be held out for the remainder of the year due to his procedure. The 32-year-old appeared in 63 games for the Rays in 2022 and slashed .228/.281/.369 with seven homers, 28 runs, 22 RBI and six stolen bases. He has a $13 million team option for the 2023 season, but it's possible that he'll become a free agent during the offseason after spending the last nine years in Tampa Bay.