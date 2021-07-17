Kiermaier went 2-for-4 with a walk, a steal, an RBI, a run scored in Friday's 7-6 win over Atlanta.
Kiermaier plated the Rays' first run of the on an infield single in the second inning and then later notched another single before stealing his sixth base of the year. The 31-year-old is slashing .242/.299/.338 with two homers, 19 RBI, 25 runs scored and a 14:62 BB:K over 214 plate appearances. Kiermaier is a bit streaky at times in terms of his production. He's currently striking out 29 percent of the time but his batting average hasn't taken a huge hit because he's got a .343 BABIP.