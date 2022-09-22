Mastrobuoni's contract was purchased from Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Mastrobuoni had seemed like a potential utility prospect for several years thanks to his solid hit tool and defensive versatility. This is the first year in six minor-league seasons the 26-year-old logged an ISO over .150. He hit .300/.377/.469 with 16 home runs and 23 steals in 129 games at Triple-A. Mastrobuoni played 56 games at second base, with another handful of starts coming at shortstop, third base and all three outfield spots.