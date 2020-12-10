Basabe was traded from the Rangers to the Rays on Thursday in exchange for Nate Lowe, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Basabe was one of several prospects who will head to the Rays in exchange for Lowe. The 20-year-old has hit well at every level he's been at so far, most recently recording a .315/.344/.388 with 32 RBI and seven stolen bases in rookie ball in 2019. He improved his defensive versatility in recent years, and he could advance in the minors during the 2021 campaign.