The Rays acquired Levins from the Mariners on Monday in exchange for catcher Blake Hunt, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Tampa Bay and Seattle agreed to exchange minor-league catchers entering their age-25 campaigns in 2024, though Hunt is further along in his development after reaching the Triple-A level in 2023, while Levins spent the entire season at the Single-A level. Levins will likely get the bump up to High-A Bowling Green to begin his tenure in the Rays organization after slashing .286/.358/.476 with nine home runs and 29 walks against 57 strikeouts over 279 plate appearances in the California League a season ago.