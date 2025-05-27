Littell (4-5) earned the win over Minnesota on Monday, allowing one run on three hits and no walks while striking out four batters over 6.1 innings.

Littell cruised through six scoreless frames, giving up just three hits -- all singles -- during that span. He was lifted after hitting Ty France with a pitch with one out in the seventh despite being at only 72 pitches, and Littell was charged with a run when Carlos Correa brought France home on a two-run long ball off reliever Garrett Cleavinger. Nonetheless, Littell finished with his seventh quality start of the campaign, which is tied for 11th-most in the majors. A few clunkers early in the campaign have kept his ERA at a modest 3.97, but Littell hasn't given up more than three runs in an outing over his past eight starts and has a 2.96 ERA during that span. His next start is projected to be a road matchup against Houston this weekend.