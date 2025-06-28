Littell (7-7) picked up the win Saturday, allowing one run on three hits and two walks over seven innings in an 11-3 rout of the Orioles. He struck out five.

The right-hander tossed 61 of 93 pitches for strikes en route to his 11th quality start of the season, and fifth in his last seven trips to the mound. During that stretch, Littell has produced a 2.78 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and stunning 33:2 K:BB over 45.1 innings. He'll try to stay dialed in during his next start, which lines up to come on the road next weekend in Minnesota.