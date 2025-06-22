Littell did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 9-3 loss to the Tigers, allowing one run on four hits and no walks with five strikeouts over five innings.

Littell allowed a run in the second inning but was otherwise excellent, throwing 53 of 69 pitches for strikes and generating 15 whiffs. While it was a bit disappointing to see him lifted early, the 29-year-old has now given up three earned runs or fewer in 12 of his last 13 outings, recording nine quality starts in that span. He'll carry a 3.78 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 66:11 K:BB across 97.2 innings into a road matchup with the Orioles next weekend.