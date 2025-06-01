Littell (5-5) earned the win over Houston on Saturday, allowing three runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out six batters over nine innings.

Littell allowed two homers to Jeremy Pena in his first three innings, with the second tying the score at 3-3. The Rays poured on the offense from there, and manager Kevin Cash elected to give the bullpen a break and let Littell finish off the contest, which he did without allowing another run. The right-hander threw 117 pitches -- the most by any major-league pitcher in a game this season -- en route to his first career complete game. Since giving up seven runs in four innings against the Angels on April 10, Littell has yielded three runs of fewer in each of his subsequent nine outings, compiling seven quality starts, five wins and a 2.97 ERA in that span.