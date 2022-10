Almonte was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Tuesday, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Almonte spent most of his time in Triple-A during 2022, slashing .293/.417/.534 over 360 plate appearances in the minors. It's possible he could be claimed by another team and enter spring training with a chance to compete for a bench role. Caleb Hamilton was claimed off waivers from Minnesota to fill Almonte's spot on Boston's 40-man roster.