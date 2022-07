Almonte was traded from the Brewers to the Red Sox on Monday in exchange for cash considerations.

Almonte signed a minor-league contract with the Brewers in December and performed well at Triple-A Nashville to begin the year, slashing .293/.380/.533 with 11 homers, 42 RBI, 36 runs and a stolen base over 48 games. He'll likely report to Triple-A Worcester for now but will be an option to provide outfield depth for the Red Sox at some point.