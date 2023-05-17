Duvall (wrist) said Wednesday that he's aiming to return from the injured list when first eligible on June 9, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

It's not clear whether the Red Sox have the same date circled for Duvall, but it does seem like he might have a shot. Duvall went through offensive and defensive drills with the team at Fenway Park on Wednesday and is working on rebuilding strength in his fractured left wrist. He will need multiple rehab games before returning and it's not clear when he might be ready for a rehab assignment.