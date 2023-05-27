Duvall (wrist) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday, Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reports.
Duvall will get to face competition for the first time since suffering a distal radius fracture in his left wrist on April 10. The outfielder is eligible to come off the 60-day injured list on June 9. Red Sox manager Alex Cora did dismiss Duvall coming back to Boston as a first baseman -- saying it was "not even a thought -- but there's a good chance he sees significant playing time in the Boston outfield in the middle of June.