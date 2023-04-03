Duvall went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored during Sunday's win over the Orioles.

Duvall doubled and scored in the third inning but he did most of his damage with a two-run single in the fifth. The veteran outfielder had a massive weekend, going 7-for-10 with six extra-base hits and seven RBI in the last two games. He started and hit fifth in each of Boston's first three games and looks to be locked into an everyday role in center.