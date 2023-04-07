Duvall went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Thursday's 6-3 win over Detroit.
After mashing at Fenway Park to start the season, the outfielder continued to rake on the road. Duvall's sixth-inning blast turned a potential loss into a win. Duvall has hit safely in five of six games with three doubles, one triple, three home runs and 12 RBI.
