Duvall (wrist) expects to be activated from the injured list when first eligible Friday, Sean McAdam of MassLive.com reports.

Duvall has homered twice in five rehab games with Triple-A Worcester and is slated to play a few more rehab contests this week. Assuming those go off without a hitch, he should be ready to go for the Red Sox' weekend series against the Yankees. Duvall has been out since early April with a fractured left wrist.