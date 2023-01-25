Duvall (wrist) said Tuesday at his introductory press conference with the Red Sox that he'll be "full go" for spring training, Gabrielle Star of the Boston Herald reports.

Duvall, who joined the Red Sox on a one-year, $7 million deal, didn't see any action for Atlanta after July 23 of last year due to a left wrist injury that ultimately required season-ending surgery. Fortunately for Duvall, the surgery was to his non-dominant wrist, which offers hope that he might bounce back in the power department after he saw a 75-point drop in his isolated slugging from 2021 before opting for the season-ending surgery. The Red Sox are planning to install Duvall as their primary center fielder in 2023, and given that the 34-year-old has spent most of his career as a corner outfielder, showing up to spring training at full health should give him ample time to adapt well to the position change.