Duvall (wrist) had his cast removed and has begun tracking pitches, but he hasn't participated in baseball activities yet, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Duvall has been on the injured list since the middle of April after he fractured his wrist while making a diving attempt for a catch. The outfielder was placed on the 60-day injured list, and he has a chance to return to the Boston outfield in the middle of June.