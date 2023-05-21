Duvall (wrist) has resumed hitting off a tee and participating in soft toss, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Abraham suggests that Duvall is right around three weeks away from a return, which just about lines up with the outfielder's stated goal of returning to the lineup on June 9. Duvall got off to a red-hot start with Boston before fracturing his left wrist making a diving attempt for a catch on April 10. Once healthy, he should see regular playing time for the Red Sox, although the development of Jarren Duran might see him not playing in center field as frequently as he was.