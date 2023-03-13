Duvall went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Sunday's spring game against the Yankees.
Duvall had been hitless over his first six Grapefruit League games (14 plate appearances) before going on a three-game hit streak that included his first spring home run and extra-base hit. A corner outfielder for most of his career, the 34-year-old Duvall will be tasked to play a majority of innings in center field, a position normally reserved for younger legs. He began a transition to center field in 2021 and played a career-high 382 innings there last season. Duvall's coming off wrist surgery and a down year -- add in playing one of the diamond's more challenging positions -- he's a risky bet in 2023.