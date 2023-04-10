The Red Sox placed Duvall (wrist) on the 10-day injured list Monday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

While the Red Sox still haven't provided an updated diagnosis on Duvall after he exited Sunday's win over the Tigers with an apparent left wrist injury, the 34-year-old slugger didn't join the team in Tampa Bay and will be on the shelf for at least the next week and a half. According to Cotillo, Duvall is still undergoing further testing on his wrist back in Boston, so an updated timeline for the outfielder's return to the lineup may not arrive until later Monday or Tuesday. Rob Refsnyder and Raimel Tapia will likely share time in center field while Duvall is on the mend, with Tapia presumably being the preferred option of the two due to his left-handedness.