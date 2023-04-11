Red Sox manager Alex Cora announced after Monday's loss to the Rays that Duvall will not undergo surgery on his left wrist, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Duvall is expected to miss significant time after fracturing his left wrist during Sunday's victory over the Tigers, but the fracture won't require an operation. He's expected to miss multiple weeks while recovering from the fracture, and it's a big loss for the offense considering his red-hot start. Raimel Tapia, Enrique Hernandez and Rob Refsnyder should see the bulk of playing time in center while Duvall recovers.