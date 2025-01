The Red Sox designated Shugart for assignment Wednesday, Hunter Noll of Beyond the Monster reports.

The transaction clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Blake Sabol, who was acquired via trade. Shugart, 28, made his major-league debut in 2024, allowing four runs over 8.2 frames out of Boston's bullpen. He should stand a good chance of passing through waivers unclaimed.