Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Blasts 19th home run

Vazquez went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer in a victory over Colorado on Tuesday.

Vazquez went deep in the fourth inning to notch his 19th home run. The 29-year-old has shown no signs of wearing down despite setting a career-high in games played this season, hitting .291 with three long balls, eight doubles and 10 RBI in August. He has started Boston's last 10 games.

