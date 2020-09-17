Vazquez is not in the lineup Thursday against the Marlins, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
Vazquez started the past three games and will head to the bench after going 2-for-11 with a homer, two runs, three RBI and three walks. Kevin Plawecki takes over behind the plate for Boston.
