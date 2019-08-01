Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Gets breather

Vazquez is not in the lineup Thursday against the Rays, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Vazquez will head to the bench for Thursday's series finale after starting the previous two games behind the dish and going 1-for-9 with a double and three strikeouts. In his place, Sandy Leon is starting at catcher and hitting ninth.

