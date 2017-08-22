Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Hits bench Tuesday
Vazquez is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Indians, Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports.
Vazquez has recorded six hits over his last three starts, but that won't be enough to keep him in the starting nine Tuesday, as Sandy Leon picks up his third nod behind the plate in four games. It's been difficult to predict how the Red Sox's timeshare behind the plate will shake out from week to week, but things have generally favored Vazquez, who is slashing a career-best .290/.331/.730 for the season in addition to providing quality defense.
