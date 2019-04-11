Vazquez is not in the lineup Thursday against the Blue Jays.

Vazquez remains the primary catcher behind the plate in Boston, starting eight games to Blake Swihart's five. Swihart is doing what he can to change that, hitting .353 while Vazquez hits just .185, and the pair have been alternating starts over the last eight games. It's possible the balance could continue to shift in Swihart's favor should that pattern continue.