Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: On bench for Game 3
Vazquez is not in the lineup for Sunday's ALDS Game 3 against the Astros, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Vazquez drew the start in Friday's Game 2, going 2-for-3 with a walk and run scored. Despite his productive performance, he'll head back to the bench in favor of Sandy Leon as the Red Sox look to defend their home field and take Game 3 from Brad Peacock and the Astros.
