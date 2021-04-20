Vazquez went 3-for-5 with two runs scored in Monday's 11-4 win over the White Sox.
Vazquez was part of Boston's six-run first inning, when a line of six consecutive batters recorded hits off Chicago starter Lucas Giolito. His single snapped an 0-for-15 drought and raised the catcher's batting average to .308.
