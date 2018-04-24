Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Rides pine Tuesday
Vazquez is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Blue Jays, Sean McAdam of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
Vazquez doubled in Sunday's contest, but his batting average on the season still sits at a lowly .211 mark. He'll head to the bench for a night off, allowing Sandy Leon to pick up a start behind the plate.
