Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Sits Wednesday
Vazquez is not in Wednesday's lineup against the A's, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
After starting five of the first six games and entering the other game off the bench, Vazquez gets a well-deserved rest. Blake Swihart will catch and hit eighth in his place.
